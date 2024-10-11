ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.65. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 264,445 shares trading hands.

ZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth about $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

