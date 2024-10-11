Zentry Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $144.67 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zentry has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02253224 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,389,734.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

