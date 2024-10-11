Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.94.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 2.01. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.