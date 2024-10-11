Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.05.

ZM stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $8,442,442 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

