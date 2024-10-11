ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $25.07. 552,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,588,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,733 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,038,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,885 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

