13,728 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Acquired by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,708,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,369 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 328,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 263,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLC opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.