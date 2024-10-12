1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.45.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
