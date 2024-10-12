1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 112.5% in September

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.45.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.8% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

