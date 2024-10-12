1,990 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $140.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.