2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 84,400 Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 84,400 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$264.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

