2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 84,400 Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APMGet Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 84,400 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.
  • On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$264.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.80.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

