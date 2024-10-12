29,536 Shares in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 233.7% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Norwood Financial stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

