41,767 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Purchased by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $5.60 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.
