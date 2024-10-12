558 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $399.86 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

