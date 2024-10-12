661 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

