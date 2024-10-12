679 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.67%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

