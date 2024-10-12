85 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY opened at $339.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $291.10. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $342.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.83.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

