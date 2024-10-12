8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in 8X8 by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

