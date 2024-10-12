AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $195.00 at UBS Group

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 206.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,080,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

