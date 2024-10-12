Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AGD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

