abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised abrdn to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
