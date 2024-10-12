abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
abrdn Price Performance
OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. abrdn has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.42.
abrdn Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
