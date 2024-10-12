Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.60 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%.
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
