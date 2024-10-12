Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Acacia Research Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.60 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acacia Research Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.