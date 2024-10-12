accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LOQPF stock remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.