accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of LOQPF stock remained flat at $7.24 on Friday. accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
