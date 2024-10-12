ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879,072 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 2.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.34% of ACI Worldwide worth $71,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after purchasing an additional 743,595 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,608,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 896,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.