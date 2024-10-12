Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.38.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.5 %

ADUS opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.