ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.