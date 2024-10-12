Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.21.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,800.00. In related news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

