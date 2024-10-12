AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stake Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AeroVironment makes up about 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 311.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.