Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.15 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.69). 282,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 821,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Afentra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AET

Afentra Trading Up 0.4 %

About Afentra

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. The company has a market capitalization of £119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.29 and a beta of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.