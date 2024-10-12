agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. agilon health has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

