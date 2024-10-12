Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

