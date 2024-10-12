Albion Financial Group UT Sells 674 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 224.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

JPME opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $105.32.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

