Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $300.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.62.

Shares of ALNY opened at $284.32 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -473.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

