Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Up 805.5% in September

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, an increase of 805.5% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Alpha Technology Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. Alpha Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

