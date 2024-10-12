AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 1,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 92.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 418,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 201,381 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,961,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,387 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

