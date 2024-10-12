Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Altria Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $49.84. 4,542,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,752. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

