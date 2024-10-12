American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Low Volatility ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.