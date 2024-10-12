American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. American Software has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $364.43 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in American Software by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Software by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 720.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 907.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

