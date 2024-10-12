Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.56.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $502.50 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $502.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

