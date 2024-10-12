Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 233441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

