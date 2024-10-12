Analysts Offer Predictions for StorageVault Canada Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for StorageVault Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:SVI opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.38 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$5.50.

StorageVault Canada ( TSE:SVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

