Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $10.73

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.73.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
AMCR stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.48.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
