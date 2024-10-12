Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $10.73

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

