Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 60.12%.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
