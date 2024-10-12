Analyzing Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $4.49 billion 0.46 $181.27 million $0.81 12.01 Reborn Coffee $6.20 million 0.84 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -1.26

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Reborn Coffee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 3.80% 36.55% 5.97% Reborn Coffee -65.25% -196.20% -41.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arcos Dorados and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

