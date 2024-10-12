Analyzing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 23.18% 10.48% 6.62% Devon Energy 22.60% 29.14% 14.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.11 $1.63 billion $1.75 14.22 Devon Energy $15.26 billion 1.76 $3.75 billion $5.51 7.80

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coterra Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95 Devon Energy 0 7 14 0 2.67

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.80%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $52.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Devon Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

