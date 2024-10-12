Andreas Tautscher Purchases 7,500 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($12,661.96).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:RECI opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 113.50 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.95. The firm has a market cap of £281.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

