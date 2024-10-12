ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANIP. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,129,527.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,757 shares of company stock worth $1,626,762. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

