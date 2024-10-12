AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Acquires A$16,588.15 in Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Free Report) insider David Radford bought 754,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,588.15 ($11,208.21).
AnteoTech Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.
About AnteoTech
