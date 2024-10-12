Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. 2,208,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,896. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

