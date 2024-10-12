AON (AON) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AON (NYSE: AON):

10/10/2024 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $345.00 to $375.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $344.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – AON is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $353.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.15. 577,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,236. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $360.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

