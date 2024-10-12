AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $384.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.06.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

AON opened at $355.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $360.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

